Wildcats trade Zags for Rocky Top as 2021-22 schedule shapes up

Moments after he was formally introduced as Arizona’s new coach last month, Tommy Lloyd began backing away from a scheduled road trip to Gonzaga early next season.

“Obviously,” the longtime former Zags assistant coach said, “that would be a really emotional deal.”

But Lloyd wasn’t shying away from the competition itself. So on Monday, Arizona confirmed that it will instead essentially replace Gonzaga with a road game at Tennessee on Dec. 22 next season, the first in a two-year series that will also have the Volunteers visiting McKale Center on Dec. 17, 2022.

TJ Benson, who now handles scheduling as Arizona’s special assistant to the head coach and recruiting coordinator, said UA and Tennessee have agreed to the series although it is not yet under contract.

Meanwhile, Benson said the Gonzaga game will be bumped ahead for a second time, probably to 2024-25. It is return game of a two-year "home-and-home" series that brought the Zags to McKale Center in 2019-20, having been first scheduled to be played at Gonzaga in December last season but then moved to next season by mutual agreement because of the pandemic.