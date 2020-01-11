Wildcats turn focus to Oregon State, forging a split during long break between games

Then there was another “50-50” play of sorts, the one Miller complained notably about during and after the game.

That was the missed 15-footer from Zeke Nnaji near the end of regulation, in which Oregon’s Payton Pritchard appeared to block the shot but may have also hit Nnaji’s wrist. The replays,shown from an opposite point of view that Miller had from the UA bench, were largely inconclusive.

By Saturday, though, Miller indicated he didn’t keep rewatching that one.

“That’s like the definition of insanity, right?” Miller said. “You can keep watching and watching it, but the results are going to be the same. You know, officials are human and sometimes they get it right, sometimes they don’t.”

On the previous three extended trips the Wildcats have made to Oregon, where the first game was followed by two full days off, Arizona has lost the second game each time. But the Wildcats won the first game of those trips and Miller said because Thursday’s game was a “fierce” one they lost, he hoped the extra day could become a positive this time.

He said the Wildcats were healthy and practiced well on Saturday, too.