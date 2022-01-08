Wildcats 'undefeated' against COVID-19 so far, but remain wary

“We're not asking them to completely stop living their lives,” Kokoskie said. “But we are asking them to make decisions that are proven to help limit their exposure and help our community as well.”

The team even shifted in-person media interviews to Zoom, and McKale Center ushers now hold signs reminding fans to wear masks.

Of course, things may change again.

“With today's COVID environment, we have a lot more questions than answers,” Kokoskie said. “I think another really complicated thing is you have a lot of medical professionals out there that that to that want to speculate and say, 'This is how to do it.' But I think the realization of this is sometimes it's OK saying, 'We are not sure. We're not positive right now on some things.'

“But what I do know is if we do our part and we think big picture, we protect the community, we keep an eye on our local county, our local officials, our numbers, on the hospitals being overwhelmed, I know we can look ourselves in the mirror and say we're doing everything we can to give the student athletes the best experience and put them in the safest environment.