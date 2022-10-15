Wildcats walk-on Luc Krystkowiak's new role: Pushing old friend Pelle Larsson in practice

Luc Krystkowiak just goes with the flow.

The Utah transfer is comfortable, calm and experienced in any situation.

Take for example, walking into his first UA men's basketball media day. Krystkowiak was totally at ease, even though — technically — he's a Wildcats rookie.

Krystkowiak said his adjustment was "a little slow at first."

Not anymore.

"Getting to know everybody and getting adjusted to a new city, new place, new house, but it was very smooth," the redshirt sophomore walk-on said. "Now it's starting to feel like home. I come in here (McKale Center) every day and I'm enthusiastic to get to it with the guys."

Part of this comfort level and quick adjustment comes naturally. Krystkowiak's father, Larry, who coached in Montana, New Jersey and Milwaukee before taking over as Utah's head coach. The Krystkowiak kids moved with him. They also developed thick skins — Luc remembers being getting taunted in high school by fans of his opponents for being a coach's son.

It's easier to adjust with friends around. Krystkowiak has one in Pelle Larsson, his former Utah teammate and the Pac-12's reigning Sixth Man of the Year at Arizona. Krystkowiak guards Larsson in practice every day. It's not an easy task, but it's "what I'm here to do," said Krystkowiak.

The two Wildcats formed a bond at Utah in Krystkowiak's freshman year, when he had the same role: push Larsson in practice.

"It brings back memories," Larsson said. "He's a really tough guy on the court. So definitely a challenge. He pushes me physically. He's always making sure I'm having fun and stuff like that and seeing familiar faces and being able to practice and do my job with my one of my closest friends. It's just ... it's really fun."

Their friendship grew as roommates in Utah. So much so that when Larsson transferred to Arizona last season, he started recruiting Krystkowiak right away. Larsson was FaceTiming and calling often to share stories, as well as how impressed he was with everything at Arizona. He also made sure UA coach Tommy Lloyd knew what Krystkowiak could bring to the Wildcats.

Fortunately, Krystkowiak was already on Lloyd's radar. As a sophomore at Irvine Valley College in California, he averaged 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Krystkowiak moved to California after his father was let go as Utah's coach. The younger Krystkowiak played the 2020-21 season for the Utes, but did not get in a game.

"I was just telling Coach Lloyd that he would be a great addition," Larsson said. "He would help us out in practice just the way he plays and his physicality. And he's one of the older guys, so he's helping out mentoring young guys and building relationships with them. ... I mean, (to have) one of your closest friends here, it's just a really big bonus."

Larsson and Krystkowiak live together, alongside junior guard Kerr Kriisa. The roommates golfed this summer, and are known for holding long Fortnite sessions.

Krystkowiak said he learned a lot by playing one season for his dad, even though Larry Krystkowiak was "hard on me," he said.

"He'll always ask me, 'Do you want the dad response or the coach response?'" the 6-foot-4-inch guard said. "We communicate well with each other. I was living in my own home. We had a good amount of time apart from each other. Then I'd come to practice. It was funny because he'd always be like, 'What's up, son?' It was just a weird feeling, but it's definitely something I didn't take for granted."

Larry Krystkowiak is living in San Diego, where he is dad to his two twin daughters, Fin and Sam, who are freshmen in high school. The former Utah coach attended a Wildcats practice last weekend and give some tips to his son. "His coaching ways came out a bit," Luc Krystkowiak said.

"He was enjoying the atmosphere and trusting Tommy because you know, Tommy, he's one of the best of the best," Krystkowiak said. "He'll tell me to play hard, which I always do. That's the main thing. He'll tell me, 'Skill is one thing, but hard work always beats skills.'"

The difference between Lloyd and Larry Krystkowiak as coaches?