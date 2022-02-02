Wildcats will 'be better' defensively over second half of season, coach Adia Barnes says

Next up for the Wildcats: No. 19 Oregon and Oregon State (11-5, 4-2 Pac-12).

Winning both games would give UA a push in the Pac-12 standings. Oregon is in second place, OSU is in third and Arizona is fourth. All three teams trail first-place Stanford, which beat the UA 75-69 on Sunday.

"The first test will be how do we respond after the Stanford loss? And we've typically responded well after losses," Barnes said. "The second thing is you don't get too high, you don't get too low. So how do we manage that? How are we going to deal with that? Because that's going to be what we have to do in the Pac-12 Tournament, and the NCAA Tournament. …

"But you can't get too high or too low. It's just another game (against Oregon). We don't put some stake in this game. We're not treating this game like it is (the) NCAA Tournament. It's just another game that we want to win at home. It's no bigger than the UCLA game at UCLA or Stanford at Stanford, but we're at home so we have an advantage. We want to win at home. They're both really hard games. And they're important games against good teams. They would be good wins. But can we just go up and show up and win? No. We have to play a good game."

A comeback?