Wildcats will be without point guard Shaina Pellington, forward Lauren Ware against Oregon State

“…It’s definitely an adjustment, but we can’t dwell on that … but at the end of the day, we have to make those adjustments. We don’t really think too much about the differences. We just think about how we can attack the other team based on people that we have on the floor.”

Responding from the loss

The Wildcats took Monday off, then went back to the basics on Tuesday. Their focus: defense.

Barnes said the UA lacked intensity and energy on defense in Sunday’s 76-67 loss to USC, which is not typical for the Wildcats.

“We learned against USC you can’t take anybody lightly and you’ve got to bring your ‘A’ game every day,” she said. “I am curious to see how we’re going to respond after that loss.”

The Wildcats must try to defend a pair of big forwards: Oregon State’s Kennedy Brown is 6 feet 6 inches tall, while Taylor Jones stands 6-4.