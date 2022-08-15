Wildcats will play at ASU to open final 18 games of Pac-12 play, finish season in Los Angeles

If the Arizona Wildcats are to defend their Pac-12 title next season, they might have to finish the job in Los Angeles again.
The Pac-12 on Monday released weekend schedule pairs for the "traditional" 18-game portion of its schedule, sending the Wildcats on the road both for a New Year's weekend game at ASU and a final weekend in Los Angeles between March 1-4.
That sets up potential showdowns for UA at USC and UCLA, both expected to be among the conference's top finishers. However, the Wildcats clinched the 2021-22 title with a resounding 91-71 win at third-place USC on March 1 last season.
The Wildcats, who will finish their home schedule against ASU the weekend of Feb. 22-26, were already scheduled to play at Utah on Dec. 1 and host Cal on Dec. 4. They will then play four more nonconference games before resuming league play after Christmas.
People are also reading…
Arizona also added Montana State and swapped Nicholls State for NAU on its 2022-23 schedule, meaning UA coach Tommy Lloyd won't have to face his son, Liam, who transferred from GCU to UA last March.
Arizona is expected to soon complete its full nonconference schedule by announcing its final two home opponents.
Here’s how the Wildcats’ schedule looks as of now:
Nov. 7: NICHOLLS STATE
Nov. 11: SOUTHERN
Nov. 14: Home game vs. opponent TBA
Nov. 17: UTAH TECH
Nov. 21: vs. Cincinnati, at Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 22: vs. Ohio State or San Diego State, Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, TBD
Nov. 23: Maui Invitational final game, Lahaina Hawaii, TBD
Dec. 1: at Utah
Dec. 4: CAL
Dec. 10: vs. Indiana (MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas)
Dec. 13: Home game vs opponent TBA
Dec. 17: TENNESSEE
Dec. 21: MONTANA STATE
Dec. 29-Jan 2: at Arizona State
Jan. 4-8: WASHINGTON/WASHINGTON STATE
Jan. 11-15: at Oregon/Oregon State
Jan. 18-22:UCLA/USC
Jan. 25-29: at Washington/Washington State
Feb. 1-5: OREGON/OREGON STATE
Feb. 8-12: at Cal/Stanford
Feb. 15-19: COLORADO/UTAH
Feb. 22-26: ARIZONA STATE
March 1-4: at UCLA/USC
March 8-11: Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe