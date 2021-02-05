Wildcats will try to rebound from 'worst performance of the year' when they face Buffs

“But once you really go through it, you kind of know what you did or didn’t do well and there’s no doubt that this was our worst performance of the year, maybe our worst in a couple of seasons.”

Freshman forward Azuolas Tubelis also called UA’s defense the worst of the season. The statistics indicate UA’s 87-73 home loss to USC on Jan. 7 was the most comparable.

The Wildcats allowed Utah to shoot 50.9% overall and hit 8 of 15 3-pointers, with the Utes shooting 57.7% as they pulled away in the second half.

Only USC (58.5%) and Stanford (52.7% in the first UA game on Dec. 19) have shot better than 50% overall against Arizona. But while Arizona outrebounded Stanford by an average of three in their two games, the Wildcats were even at 32-32 with both USC and Utah.

Miller expressed the most frustration during and after Thursday’s game with freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin. He expressed anger at him during a timeout late in the first half and started Dalen Terry in Mathurin’s place for the second half.