Wildcats women add three players for 2021-22 season

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team inked all three players in its 2021 recruiting class during the fall signing period on Wednesday

Arizona's '21 class is made up of post player Aaronette Vonleh, Phoenix-area guard Madison Conner and Estonian guard Anna Gret Asi.

The 6-foot-3-inch Vonleh, the sister of NBA player Noah Vonleh, averaged 17.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game as a junior. She was an all-state selection.

The 5-11 Conner is coming off a junior season in which she averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. During the offseason, Conner transferred from Gilbert Perry High School to an AZ Compass Prep program that's attracted elite talent around the state. 

Asi, the lone international recruit in Arizona's class this year, played for the Estonian National Team and averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

