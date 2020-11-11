Wildcats women add three players for 2021-22 season

All the way from Estonia, please welcome Anna Gret Asi to the Wildcat Family‼️#MadeForIt | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/Y4NWVnEksF — Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) November 11, 2020

The 6-foot-3-inch Vonleh, the sister of NBA player Noah Vonleh, averaged 17.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game as a junior. She was an all-state selection.

The 5-11 Conner is coming off a junior season in which she averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. During the offseason, Conner transferred from Gilbert Perry High School to an AZ Compass Prep program that's attracted elite talent around the state.

Asi, the lone international recruit in Arizona's class this year, played for the Estonian National Team and averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.