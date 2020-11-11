Wildcats women add three players for 2021-22 season

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team inked all three players in its 2021 recruiting class during the fall signing period on Wednesday
Arizona's '21 class is made up of post player Aaronette Vonleh, Phoenix-area guard Madison Conner and Estonian guard Anna Gret Asi.
Next up we have Aaronette Vonleh‼️ Join us in welcoming her to the family, Wildcat Nation‼️#MadeForIt | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/LKnQnDOh7N— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) November 11, 2020
We are THRILLED to announce that Madison Conner is the newest addition to the Wildcat Family‼️ #MadeForIt | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/fWoQxC6g66— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) November 11, 2020
All the way from Estonia, please welcome Anna Gret Asi to the Wildcat Family‼️#MadeForIt | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/Y4NWVnEksF— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) November 11, 2020
The 6-foot-3-inch Vonleh, the sister of NBA player Noah Vonleh, averaged 17.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game as a junior. She was an all-state selection.
The 5-11 Conner is coming off a junior season in which she averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. During the offseason, Conner transferred from Gilbert Perry High School to an AZ Compass Prep program that's attracted elite talent around the state.
Asi, the lone international recruit in Arizona's class this year, played for the Estonian National Team and averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
