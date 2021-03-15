Wildcats women earn No. 3-seed in NCAA Tournament, will play Stony Brook in first round

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team is NCAA Tournament-bound for the first time since 2005.

The Wildcats earned a No. 3 seed in the Mercado region and will play No. 14 Stony Brook in the first round of the tournament on Monday, March 22. The game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. local start time and will air on ESPN2.

Arizona is a No. 3 seed! 🏀 Wildcats will face No. 14 Stony Brook! (Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/nmYUIKH4FY — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 15, 2021

Arizona is paired with No. 1 NC State (20-2), No. 2 Texas A&M (23-2) and No. 4 Indiana (18-5) in the Mercado region.

This year's tournament is being hosted in the San Antonio, Texas area with games being played at five different sites around the city. Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four matchups will be hosted at The Alamodome.

Arizona finished the 2020-21 season with a 16-5 record and went 13-4 in conference play. The Cats most recently fell to UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.