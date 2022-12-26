Wildcats women stay at No. 18 in AP poll; big week looms

The Arizona Wildcats remained at No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday.
The UA (10-1) played just one game last week, a win over UT Arlington in the Dallas suburb. A more challenging stretch looms: The UA will host ASU in Thursday's Pac-12 opener, travel to Cal on Saturday and No. 2 Stanford next Monday. The Wildcats will then return home for a weekend series against the Oregon schools.
The Pac-12 is well-represented in the latest poll: In addition to Stanford at No. 2, UCLA is 10th, Utah is 11th and Oregon 17th.
Arizona is coming off the best week of its young season, beating then-No. 18 Baylor 75-53 on Dec. 18 in Dallas before outlasting Arlington — and avoiding a post-big-win, pre-Christmas letdown — three days later.
People are also reading…
Coach Adia Barnes says the trip to Texas taught her that the Wildcats “are capable of being a really good team.”
“I’m excited to see what the future is and we have good momentum going into the Pac-12,” Barnes said. “We have a chance to be really, really good.”
The Star's PJ Brown has a vote in the AP poll. Here's what her ballot looked like:
1. South Carolina
2. Stanford
3. Ohio State
4. Indiana
5. NC State
6. UConn
7. Notre Dame
8. Virginia Tech
9. Michigan
10. UCLA
11. Utah
12. Arizona
13. North Carolina
14. LSU
15. Creighton
16. Oregon
17. Iowa
18. Iowa State
19. Gonzaga
20. Maryland
21. Oklahoma
22. Columbia
23. St. John’s
24. Villanova
25. Baylor