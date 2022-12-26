Wildcats women stay at No. 18 in AP poll; big week looms

The Arizona Wildcats remained at No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday.

The UA (10-1) played just one game last week, a win over UT Arlington in the Dallas suburb. A more challenging stretch looms: The UA will host ASU in Thursday's Pac-12 opener, travel to Cal on Saturday and No. 2 Stanford next Monday. The Wildcats will then return home for a weekend series against the Oregon schools.

The Pac-12 is well-represented in the latest poll: In addition to Stanford at No. 2, UCLA is 10th, Utah is 11th and Oregon 17th.

Arizona is coming off the best week of its young season, beating then-No. 18 Baylor 75-53 on Dec. 18 in Dallas before outlasting Arlington — and avoiding a post-big-win, pre-Christmas letdown — three days later.

Coach Adia Barnes says the trip to Texas taught her that the Wildcats “are capable of being a really good team.”

“I’m excited to see what the future is and we have good momentum going into the Pac-12,” Barnes said. “We have a chance to be really, really good.”

The Star's PJ Brown has a vote in the AP poll. Here's what her ballot looked like:

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. Ohio State

4. Indiana

5. NC State

6. UConn

7. Notre Dame

8. Virginia Tech

9. Michigan

10. UCLA

11. Utah

12. Arizona

13. North Carolina

14. LSU

15. Creighton

16. Oregon

17. Iowa

18. Iowa State

19. Gonzaga

20. Maryland

21. Oklahoma

22. Columbia

23. St. John’s

24. Villanova