Wildcats women to play once on ESPN, once on ESPN2 this season

ESPN and ESPN2 will air three Pac-12 regular-season games this season, and two of them will take place in Tucson.

The Wildcats will host Oregon on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. in a game that will air nationally on ESPN2 and will square off against Stanford in a Feb. 9 game set to at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, the Pac-12 announced Tuesday.

The UA will open its season Nov. 10 against Northern Arizona in a game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Pac-12 play begins Dec. 29, when Arizona hosts rival ASU at 6 p.m.

The Wildcats' full schedule is below:

Arizona's 2022-23 women's basketball schedule

Oct. 27: WEST TEXAS A&M (exhibition), 6 p.m.

Nov. 2: CAL STATE LOS ANGELES (exhibition), 6 p.m

Nov. 10: NAU, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE, 5 P.M.

Nov. 18: LOYOLA MARYMOUNT, 6:30 p.m

Nov. 20: LONG BEACH STATE, 2 p.m.

Nov. 25: at Cal Baptist, 5 p.m.

Nov. 26: at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Dec. 4: at New Mexico, 1 p.m.

Dec. 8: KANSAS, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: TEXAS SOUTHERN. 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: Baylor (in Dallas), 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: at UT-Arlington, 2 p.m.

Dec. 29: at Arizona State, 6 p.m.

Dec. 31: at Cal, 2 p.m.

Jan. 2: at Stanford, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 6: OREGON STATE, 8 p.m.

Jan. 8: OREGON, 5 p.m.

Jan. 13: at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16: at Utah, 12 p.m.

Jan. 22: at Arizona State, 3 p.m.

Jan. 27: WASHINGTON, 7 p.m.

Jan. 29: WASHINGTON STATE, 9 p.m.

Feb. 3: at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Feb. 5: at USC, 1 p.m.

Feb. 9: STANFORD, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 12: CAL, 12 p.m.

Feb. 23: at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Feb. 25: at Oregon State, 1 p.m.