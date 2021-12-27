Wildcats women won't play at USC this week because of Trojans' COVID-19 issues

The Arizona Wildcats are officially 0-for-LA this week.

USC's women's basketball program postponed Friday's scheduled game against the UA because of COVID-19 issues within the Trojans' program, the schools announced Monday. UA and USC "will work with the Pac-12 to reschedule the game on a mutually agreed upon date," according to a statement.

Monday's news was widely expected. The fourth-ranked Wildcats' Sunday game at UCLA had already been postponed because of the Bruins' own COVID-19 troubles.

Arizona won't play again until Jan. 7 against Washington State, barring an unlikely schedule shift.

Ranked No. 4 in the nation and riding a 10-0 start, the Wildcats last played Dec. 17 at NAU. The following day, Arizona backed out of a scheduled game against Texas in Las Vegas because of the Wildcats' COVID-19 protocols.