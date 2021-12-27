Wildcats women won't play at USC this week because of Trojans' COVID-19 issues

The Arizona Wildcats are officially 0-for-LA this week.
USC's women's basketball program postponed Friday's scheduled game against the UA because of COVID-19 issues within the Trojans' program, the schools announced Monday. UA and USC "will work with the Pac-12 to reschedule the game on a mutually agreed upon date," according to a statement.
Monday's news was widely expected. The fourth-ranked Wildcats' Sunday game at UCLA had already been postponed because of the Bruins' own COVID-19 troubles.
Arizona won't play again until Jan. 7 against Washington State, barring an unlikely schedule shift.
Ranked No. 4 in the nation and riding a 10-0 start, the Wildcats last played Dec. 17 at NAU. The following day, Arizona backed out of a scheduled game against Texas in Las Vegas because of the Wildcats' COVID-19 protocols.
COVID-19 precautions have wreaked havoc with sports this month, and few programs are feeling it as much as the UA. The ninth-ranked Wildcats men's basketball team also had to scrap this week's scheduled trip to Los Angeles because of COVID-19 issues with USC and UCLA.
And Monday, the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl announced that it was looking for a team to replace Boise State, which backed out of Friday's game because of COVID-19 issues.