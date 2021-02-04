Wildcats' women's basketball game at Oregon State postponed because of COVID-19 issues with Beavers

The No. 9 Arizona Wildcats' women's basketball game at Oregon State scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Beavers’ program.
The Wildcats were flying to Corvallis, Oregon, when they were informed the game was off. The team plans to stay in Oregon until Monday, when they take on the Ducks in Eugene.
Arizona has now missed four consecutive games because of COVID-19 concerns. The Wildcats postponed a home game against Colorado and games at USC and UCLA because of a positive test within their own program.