Wildcats' women's basketball rematch with Stanford set for Jan. 30, will air on ESPN2

Arizona's national championship game rematch with Stanford will air on ESPN2, part of a full women's basketball schedule unveiled by the UA on Monday.

The Jan. 30 game at Stanford will start at 2 p.m. and be shown on national television. It's the only regular-season matchup between the Cardinal and Wildcats, both of whom are coming off Final Four seasons. Stanford beat the UA 54-53 in the April 4 national title game in San Antonio.

Arizona will open Pac-12 play with a New Year's Eve game against USC. The game starts at 9 p.m. Tucson time. The Wildcats will play their first home conference game Jan. 7 against Washington State. The Cats' rivalry games with Arizona State will take place Feb. 11 in Tempe and two days later in Tucson. All games that don't air on ESPN channels will be shown live on Pac-12 Networks.

The full schedule is below.

ARIZONA'S 2021-22 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

(Home games in ALL CAPS)

Oct. 28: EASTERN NEW MEXICO (exhibition), 6 p.m.

Nov. 5: ARIZONA CHRISTIAN (exhibition), 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE, 5 p.m.