Wildcats' women's basketball rematch with Stanford set for Jan. 30, will air on ESPN2
ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wildcats' women's basketball rematch with Stanford set for Jan. 30, will air on ESPN2

  • Updated

Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2), Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12), Arizona  forward Trinity Baptiste (0), Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) and Arizona  forward Sam Thomas (14) all make a move towards the ball in the second half of the April 4 national championship game in San Antonio.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's national championship game rematch with Stanford will air on ESPN2, part of a full women's basketball schedule unveiled by the UA on Monday.

The Jan. 30 game at Stanford will start at 2 p.m. and be shown on national television. It's the only regular-season matchup between the Cardinal and Wildcats, both of whom are coming off Final Four seasons. Stanford beat the UA 54-53 in the April 4 national title game in San Antonio. 

Arizona will open Pac-12 play with a New Year's Eve game against USC. The game starts at 9 p.m. Tucson time. The Wildcats will play their first home conference game Jan. 7 against Washington State. The Cats' rivalry games with Arizona State will take place Feb. 11 in Tempe and two days later in Tucson.  All games that don't air on ESPN channels will be shown live on Pac-12 Networks.

The full schedule is below.

ARIZONA'S 2021-22 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

(Home games in ALL CAPS)

Oct. 28: EASTERN NEW MEXICO (exhibition), 6 p.m.

Nov. 5: ARIZONA CHRISTIAN (exhibition), 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE, 5 p.m.

Nov. 12: vs. Louisville at Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D., 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 15: TEXAS SOUTHERN, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: MARIST, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 25: vs. Vanderbilt at Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 1:15 p.m.

Nov. 26: vs. DePaul at Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 1:15 p.m.

Nov. 27: vs. Rutgers at Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 1:15 p.m.

Dec. 3: at UC Riverside, time TBA

Dec. 9: NORTH DAKOTA STATE, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 12: NEW MEXICO, 1 p.m.

Dec. 17: at NAU, time TBA

Dec. 19: vs. Texas at Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 31: at USC, 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 2: at UCLA, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 7: WASHINGTON STATE, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 9: WASHINGTON, noon (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 13: at Oregon State, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 15: at Oregon, 3:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 21: UTAH, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 23: COLORADO, noon (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 28: at Cal, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 30: at Stanford, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Feb. 4: OREGON, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 6: OREGON STATE, noon (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 11: at Arizona State, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 13: ARIZONA STATE, noon (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 18: WASHINGTON, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 20: WASHINGTON STATE, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 24: UCLA, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 26: USC, noon (Pac-12 Networks)

March 2-6: Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas

