Wildcats won Pac-12 with breakneck pace, suffocating 'D'

The Arizona Wildcats have come so far, so fast during the 2021-22 season that even coach Tommy Lloyd is a little surprised.

“From where we started to where we are now, I didn’t expect that,” Lloyd said Saturday, after the Wildcats beat Cal and cut down the nets for winning the Pac-12 regular-season championship.

“This is what I came down here to try to do. I didn’t have a timeline on it but, I guess, why not now?”

Picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12 preseason poll, this year's Wildcats more than overachieved. They became the first team in Pac-12 history to win 18 conference game, won the regular-season title and — at No. 2 in the national polls — seem certain to be a No. 1 seed in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament.