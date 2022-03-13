Wildcats' worry turns to relief, excitement: They'll host NCAA Tournament starting Saturday

Arizona was on track to host in 2020 when COVID-19 shut down sports and led to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. Last year, the Wildcats would have hosted as a No. 3 seed, but the tournament was held in one site — San Antonio — because of pandemic protocols.

The Wildcats advanced to their first-ever Final Four before falling to Stanford in the national championship game. This year's team has a chance to make another deep run.

“I’m proud of our team,” Barnes said. “The first year we could have gone to the tournament, there was COVID. There was no tournament. Second year, we went to the Final Four, so now I'm just hoping we get hot again at the right time.”

Should Arizona emerge from the first two rounds, it could face top-seeded No. 1 South Carolina (29-2) in the Sweet 16, scheduled for March 25. The Wildcats are part of the Greensboro, North Carolina, Region.

Five other Pac-12 teams made the field, including defending champion and No. 1 seed Stanford, Oregon (No. 5), Colorado (No. 7), Utah (No. 7) and Washington State (No. 8). The Big Ten and Big 12 also have six teams, while the SEC and the ACC both have eight.