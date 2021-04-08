Wildcats would buck Pac-12 trend by hiring college assistant or coach with NBA ties

The Arizona Wildcats parted ways with the Pac-12’s longest-tenured coach on Wednesday, leaving one major question: Who will they hire to replace Sean Miller?

Will president Robert C. Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke hire an assistant coach like Gonzaga’s Tommy Lloyd? Or will the UA look to woo an ex-Wildcat from the NBA or another head coach from the Power 5 level?

Any of those choices would require the Wildcats to buck a recent trend.

Consider: There have been 17 coaching vacancies in the Pac-12 since 2009, Miller’s first year at the UA. Eleven of them eventually went to head coaches from mid-major programs. The two new deans of Pac-12 coaches — Oregon’s Dana Altman and Colorado’s Tad Boyle — both arrived that way. Altman was at Creighton, while Boyle was at Northern Colorado.

The remaining vacancies were filled by a major-college head coach (Cuonzo Martin), two major-college assistants (Wyking Jones and Mike Hopkins) and one NBA assistant (Larry Krystkowiak). Two men, former Washington State coach Ernie Kent and current Cal coach Mark Fox, were out of basketball.

Whatever direction Arizona goes in, it could maybe learn a thing or two from its Pac-12 brethren.