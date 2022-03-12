Will they host? Is Cate Reese healthy? Wildcats face big questions on Selection Sunday

The smart money is on Arizona making the top 16 — if just barely. Should it happen, the Wildcats would host the NCAA Tournament for the first time during the Adia Barnes era.

Is Reese healthy? If so, how much will she really play?

A: If photos and videos being posted to the UA's social media accounts are any indication, Reese is ready to play. The Wildcats have shown her shooting over the last week, and a report from The Athletic cited a source saying Reese was 100%.

If Reese is indeed returning, how many minutes can she handle — and how effective will she be?

Practices and games are different. It may take Reese a while to get her game legs back. Her shooting form seems fine, even though the right-handed Reese is dealing with a right shoulder injury.

Arizona is outwardly optimistic that Reese will be fine. But it might be too much to expect Reese to play 27 minutes a game, like she did before the injury, and match her 14-plus points and 6-plus rebounds per game averages.

Where will the Wildcats’ offense come from?