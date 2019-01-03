UA fans noticing Cats' success

The ASU game had the largest attendance (5,006)—except for School Day, when kids fill the seats--since a 2004 game against Oregon during Bonvicini’s coaching era.

It was reported by an Arizona women’s basketball spokesperson that fans were streaming into McKale the entire first 20 minutes into halftime and that the line for tickets went all the way to the Cherry Street Garage.

Assistant Director of Ticket Operations, Melissa Ascher said everyone was excited to get into the game and the line moved fairly fast.

“We had a solid, heavy walk-ups. The line wrapped all the way around,” said Ascher. “I was in the ticket booth, so I didn’t see how far it went. Many fans said they saw the ads in the newspaper and decided to come down.”

UA promoted this game with ads in the paper and on TV. This was an all-out push to get fans in the door. And, it worked.

“We focused on how we could get people out from the community, as the kids were on break,” said Marketing Director Austin Queck. “I think what attributed to it was the NAU game. Judith Blair wrote an article in the paper and she really helped us. Prior to the ASU game, that was the largest attendance. Some fans came out for that game and came back for ASU. I would also give an assist to our passionate fan base. Our season ticket holders have seen the growth of the program and been the voice of the team in the community, pushing others to come.”

Twenty-year season-ticket holder, Regina Wills, said she didn’t’ notice the fans coming in late, but did say the feeling in McKale “was electrifying.”

“What I did notice, throughout the whole game, was the ‘Sea of Red.’ There was more red in the stands than I have seen in years. It was absolutely beautiful,” said Wills, who many may recognize as she sings the National Anthem at games.