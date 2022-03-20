'Winner' Cate Reese back in top form heading into another NCAA Tournament showdown

Once Cate Reese got over the initial shock of being injured for the first time in her career, she knew her goal: Heal quickly and get prepared for the NCAA Tournament.

Reese was determined to not only come back, but perform at the same level that earned her All-Pac-12 and honorable mention All-America honors this season.

Reese did just that in Saturday's 72-67 win over UNLV in McKale Center, scoring 16 points in 20 minutes. The fourth-seeded Wildcats (21-7) expect more of the same on Monday, when they face No. 5 seed North Carolina (24-6) in the second round. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Another win would place the Wildcats in the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season. The Wildcats would face No. 1 overall seed South Carolina (31-2), which defeated No. 8 seed Miami on Sunday.

Reese, who dislocated her right shoulder on Feb. 20, wasn’t feeling too sore on Sunday afternoon. That's a good sign.

Arizona coach Adia Barnes said she was "really impressed" with how Reese responded. "But that's who she is," Barnes said. "I'm not surprised at all.”