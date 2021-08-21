Winning gold at AmeriCup was 'dream come true' for Wildcats coach Adia Barnes

“Adia keeps growing (as a coach) and this is one of those experiences. When you have the opportunity to work with great coaches like Dawn Staley and her staff, you learn. It’s not only about the gold, but learning.”

Getting better

Barnes preaches getting 1% better each day and each offseason. Working with Staley, who Barnes calls a “trailblazer and a brilliant basketball mind,” helped her get one step closer to an even bigger goal.

“This experience opened my eyes and expanded me as a coach,” Barnes said. “I’m trying to add and improve in something. Every year as a coach, I have to be better. It's getting better in areas that are my weaknesses or improving or gaining more experience -- so these types of experiences. They make you better coaches because it's different pressures situations. I got better from coaching in the championship games. I felt what that was like. I didn’t know what that was like in the NCAA championship game, but I did that so that's an experience and I'm more prepared for the next time.

"I think those things help you. Like (Stanford coach) Tara (VanDerveer) had been there she knew what that felt like. I didn't know what that felt like, but I do now.