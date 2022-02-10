With a kiss: Lauren Ware showing improved 3-point shot, more confidence as a sophomore

Doctors drained the fluid out of her knee twice and gave her cortisone shot. It worked.

“It was definitely a long process,” Ware said. “Anytime you sit out, it's just kind of like, ‘When is this going be over?’ But for me, it kind of sucked is it was a day-by-day thing. And it was hard because I knew that we were going into Pac-12 play, so I really wanted to be back for that.”

Ware returned for the Wildcats' road trip to the Oregon schools last month. She said she was a little “timid” at first.

“I was just kind of still just getting my legs underneath me,” Ware said. “From practice to games, it's a really big difference in the speed of things like obviously in practice, it's really hard to emulate game speed things. I think that was another thing. I wasn't really used to that yet.”

Ware played 24 minutes Friday night against Oregon, scoring nine points on 4-of-8 shooting while grabbing three rebounds and a steal. Against Oregon State on Sunday, Ware played only 11 minutes because of foul trouble. Still, she hit 2 of 3 shots and grabbed a steal.