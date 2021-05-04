With Arizona as a finalist, 5-star PG TyTy Washington sets commitment date

TyTy Washington, one of the top uncommitted 2021 prospects, will announce his college choice on May 15, he announced on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Change of plan I’ll be committing on May 15th****** sorry 😅 — Tyty Washington (@tytywashington3) May 4, 2021

A senior at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Washington rated by 247Sports.com as a five-star recruit and the third-best point guard for '21. He's also strongly considering Kentucky, Kansas, LSU, Oregon and Baylor.

However, Baylor seems like an unlikely destination after the Bears added former UA point guard James Akinjo through the transfer portal.

The Wildcats are widely projected by recruiting websites as favorites to sign Washington, who will presumably start as a freshman alongside Kerr Kriisa in Arizona's backcourt. The only other player on Arizona's roster with point guard experience is soon-to-be sophomore Dalen Terry.