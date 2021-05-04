 Skip to main content
With Arizona as a finalist, 5-star PG TyTy Washington sets commitment date

Five-star point guard TyTy Washington is among the top uncommitted prospects in the 2021 recruiting class. 

 (Instagram / TyTy Washington)

TyTy Washington, one of the top uncommitted 2021 prospects, will  announce his college choice on May 15, he announced on Twitter Tuesday morning.

A senior at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Washington rated by 247Sports.com as a five-star recruit and the third-best point guard for '21. He's also strongly considering Kentucky, Kansas, LSU, Oregon and Baylor.

However, Baylor seems like an unlikely destination after the Bears added former UA point guard James Akinjo through the transfer portal.

The Wildcats are widely projected by recruiting websites as favorites to sign Washington, who will presumably start as a freshman alongside Kerr Kriisa in Arizona's backcourt. The only other player on Arizona's roster with point guard experience is soon-to-be sophomore Dalen Terry. 

During the UA's spring football game in April, Washington — a 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pounder — was spotted sitting at Arizona Stadium with Terry and Benn Mathurin. Washington and Terry have been friends "since like second grade," he told Chris Fisher of 247Sports. Although the NCAA extended its dead period until June 1, recruits are still allowed to visit campuses of their own volition as long as they don't come in contact with coaches and staffers. 

As of now, the Wildcats have eight scholarship players on roster: Kriisa, Mathurin, Terry, Azuolas Tubelis, Christian Koloko, Gonzaga transfer Oumar Ballo, Tautvilas Tubelis and incoming freshman Shane Nowell. Big man — and Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year — Jordan Brown became the latest Wildcat to leave the program and will explore the transfer portal. 

Arizona also lost Akinjo (Baylor), Terrell Brown Jr. (Washington), Jemarl Baker Jr. (Fresno State), Ira Lee (George Washington), Daniel Batcho and Tibet Gorener to the transfer portal. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

