With assist from late grandfather, Terrell Brown plays hero role for Wildcats

“That was my first time playing the four, against bigger guys,” Mathurin said. “It was a challenge …. I knew I had to step up and my role was to grab rebounds. I did what I had to do to help the team.”

He did more than that, his presence felt no more so than at the end of the game. Mathurin pulled down a rebound when WSU’s Isaac Bonton missed his last free throw, with UA still leading by just two, drew a foul. He then went to the line to calmly sink two free throws with nine seconds left, giving UA the 86-82 lead and rendering WSU’s final possession all but meaningless.

“Benn stepped up at the end and made two big free throws, made big shots, and he’s playing efficiently,” said Terry, who was filling in for the unavailable coach Sean Miller during postgame interviews.

Not surprisingly, on Sunday, Arizona nominated Brown for the Pac-12 Player of the Week award and Mathurin for its Freshman of the Week award. Both will have a strong argument, since the awards often go to players who play key roles in helping their teams win multiple games and/or games on the road.

For the week, Brown averaged 12.3 points while dishing 10 assists to two turnovers, while Mathurin averaged 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds despite going without a point or rebound in 13 minutes against Colorado last Monday.