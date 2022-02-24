With Cate Reese out, uninspired Wildcats fall to UCLA, 64-46

“Cate is a big presence,” Yeaney said. “Playing them the first time (this season), I think she gave them 17 points. She give us that every night and almost 10 rebounds every night. So not having that hurts us. Hurts us with size — people have to play other positions and things like that. But at the end of the day it comes down to effort. We knew we had to step up. We knew we had to step up this week because we are missing her. That’s what we needed to have extra focus in practice, which we did on Tuesday. We had a really good practice yesterday, but it just didn’t click in the game.”