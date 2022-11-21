With Courtney Ramey on the floor, Arizona Wildcats beat Cincinnati 101-93 at Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii – On a Maui Invitational opening day without surprises, the Arizona Wildcats did their part.

With double-doubles from forward Azoulas Tubelis (30 points, 11 rebounds) and Oumar Ballo (21 and 10), plus 17 points from newly reinstated guard Courtney Ramey, the 14th-ranked Wildcats beat Cincinnati 101-93 in the final first round game.

The Wildcats (4-0) will now face No. 17 San Diego State (4-0), an 88-77 winner over Ohio State earlier Monday, in the Maui Invitational semifinals on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. The other semifinal features a Top 10 matchup between No. 9 Arkansas (4-0) and No. 10 Creighton (5-0).

Tubelis had his first double-double of the season with 10:18 still left to play, grabbing his 10th rebound to go with 26 points. He had seven previous career double-doubles at UA, the last against Colorado (20 points and 10 rebounds) in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Touranment last season.

Tubelis also just missed tying his scoring high of 32 points set against Utah at McKale Center last season.

Cincinnati was also shooting on a torrid pace in the second half, 62.9% overall, cutting Arizona’s lead to single digits several times in the second half. But the Wildcats bounced quickly back each time, in large part thanks to Ramey,who scored 14 of his 17 points after halftime.

They did so emphatically after Mika Adams-Woods hit a 3-pointer that cut UA’s lead to 81-74. Ballo dunked and later pulling down a rebound that led to a singlehanded romp by Courtney Ramey, who was playing in his first UA game after sitting out the first three games of the season due to an NCAA suspension.

Ramey drove down the baseline for a layup after Ballo’s rebound, then followed a 3-pointer with a dance back up court and then came down again later to hit another 3 that made it 96-80 with 2:46. The Wildcats kept a comfortable lead from there.

Up by 10 at halftime, Arizona hit its first 11 field goals of the second half to take a 68-57 lead after Cedric Henderson scored twice inside, the last a dunk to give UA a 68-57 lead after Cincinnati had cut the Wildcats’ lead to single digits.

Arizona went on a 7-0 run midway trhough the second half to go ahead 77-61.

Tubelis had 14 first-half points to help Arizona break out of an early scoring rut and take a 40-30 halftime lead.

Tubelis shot 5 for 11 from the field and collected seven rebounds while center Oumar Ballo added 10 points and four rebounds for the Wildcats, who shot 46.9% from the floor.

But it wasn’t always so easy for Arizona. The Wildcats found out right away that the game would be different than any of the three blowouts they collected at home over their first three games. Unable initially to move through the Cincinnati defense with much efficiency, the Wildcats missed their first five shots, including ones from Tubelis and Pelle Larsson that were blocked.

But Ramey, playing and starting in his first Arizona game after a three-game NCAA suspension to start the season, opened his season scoring efforts with a 3-pointer from the right wing to give the Wildcats a 7-6 lead with 16:19. Both teams found more offense from there.

Arizona took a 14-13 lead on a 3 from Henderson, who moved to the bench with Ramey now eligible, while Tubelis dunked to make it 16-13 with 13:15 left.