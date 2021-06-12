With COVID restrictions lifted, Arizona Wildcats hitting recruiting trail once again

The Wildcats aren’t expected to have their full roster on hand to work with until mid-July. Only sophomores Bennedict Mathurin, Kerr Kriisa, Pelle Larsson, Oumar Ballo and Dalen Terry were in town earlier this month.

Incoming freshman Shane Nowell arrived this week, but Ballo left to join Mali's U19 team in advance of next month's U19 World Cup, while Mathurin (Canada) and Terry (USA) are expected to leave for U19 training camps next week.

Canada announced this week that former New Mexico coach Paul Weir will coach its U19 team, but has not formalized its preliminary roster.

Bal arriving soon

Incoming freshman guard Adama Bal of France said he is graduating high school later this month and is expected to arrive this summer.

Bal, who has been rehabilitating a thigh injury, committed to Arizona last month. He told the Star that Lloyd had been recruiting him for three or four months for Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in April.

“I had gotten to know him quite a bit,” Bal said via text message. “College was always one of the options for me but never THE option. I waited to see what could be my options in France, Europe and in college and made a decision.