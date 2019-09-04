What they're saying about Joan Bonvicini

“I knew a little bit about Joan before she came to UA — I bet you didn’t know she played softball for the Raybestos Brakettes (a longtime national power in women’s amateur softball). I was impressed always with her intensity. She was very passionate. What I love about Joan was that she was a big part of the community — and her claim to fame was Adia Barnes; funny how that comes around. She is a solid person with lots of energy and passion for the game of basketball, but more important was how she connected with the community. I am very excited that she is being inducted into the Hall of Fame. It is long overdue.” — UA softball coach Mike Candrea

“Coach B was very loyal and very trusting, traits that — in my opinion — are the epitome and definition of leadership. She came to coach day in and day out, and rarely if ever had a bad day. She oozed ‘legend’ from the moment I landed on Tucson soil for my final official visit, and I made my decision within a very short period of time to attend the University of Arizona. Best decision I ever made.” — Andrea Constand, UA forward (1992-96)

“I am so happy for Joan on her upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame. I always enjoyed working with Joan and watching her teams play. She was and still is an excellent representative of our athletic department.”— UA volleyball coach Dave Rubio

“Before practice, Joan decides to play one-on-one against Adia (Barnes). In my mind I’m thinking, 'Coach is crazy — who decides to go up against one of the best players in the league?' Adia scores on her and she got so mad. Joan had the look on her face like that will never happen again. Well it did — haha — and it showed me another side of 'Coach B.' Her competitiveness was still there, and that rubbed off on us. Every practice was a battle — we didn’t take it easy on each other. We all made each other better players, but it all started with 'Coach B.' Her passion and love for coaching was what set her apart and made us one of the top teams in the country.” — Felecity Willis, UA guard (1996-2000)

“I remember Coach Bonvicini while I was a student-athlete, but my fondest memories are from when I returned here to work. I was the marketing lead for women's basketball in 2005 and 2006. She always cared very much for her student-athletes, the program and the support staff, but also the community. She embraced her role of representing the 'A' in Tucson and in the state. I would tag along with her to speaking engagements in Green Valley because the women’s basketball program has a strong group of supporters in that area. She would truly enjoy taking the time to drive down there and spend a half day talking about her team, as well as visiting with supporters.” —Erika Barnes, UA senior associate athletic director and senior woman administrator; UA first baseman (1998-2001)



“I was a transfer student, and 'Coach B' made it known to me during our first conversation that she didn't usually take transfers but if she did, they better be able to play and fight for a starting position. There is one main story that come to mind when thinking about Coach B. First day I walked on campus at UA we had a team meeting. 'Coach B' brought everyone together and started yelling about Arizona State. It was the end of August, school had just started, team practices were two months away, and we weren't scheduled to play Arizona State until after Christmas — that’s how much 'Coach B' hated Arizona State. She told us she they hated our moms, dads, our family, pets, dogs and — more importantly — we hated them right back. 'Til this day, I still dislike anything and everything that has to do with Arizona State. Coach Bonvicini taught me the importance of preparation, always being in game speed mode, the art of creating and nurturing relationships, and most importantly ‘to put the knife in and twist it’ at the end of games.” — Joy Hollingsworth, UA guard (2005-2007) and Bonvicini’s former assistant coach at Seattle University

“'Coach B' is a woman who knows what she wants and has the confidence to go to war and get it. This shows myself, and other women who have crossed paths with 'Coach B,' how to be a courageous and strong individual — mentally and physically. I totally respect 'Coach B' for that.… On my recruiting trip, I was blown away by the welcoming atmosphere in Tucson with the huge fan support — it reminded me of home with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. To this day I laugh about it with people who ask me how I made it out of Nebraska and all the way down to Tucson. Thank you and congratulations, 'Coach B!'”—Reshea Bristol, UA guard (1996-2001)

"Playing for you at UA taught me so many valuable life lessons — the most important was to strive for greatness, always, every day, in the face of adversity. We won a Pac-10 championship because you believed we could be great and every day we worked together — as a team — through trials and tribulations. Which is another great life lesson: ‘You can win through the struggle.’ I will always cherish my time at UA and more importantly, the relationships with my UA family, Congratulations, 'Coach B!'" – Danielle Adefeso, UA center (2001-05)