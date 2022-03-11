With Justin Kier running the point, Wildcats beat CU, earn spot in Pac-12 title game

“You guys know what Justin means to the program and means to me, and he was awesome,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “I literally had zero reservations and with Kerr’s injury, once we kind of knew what it was going to be, I felt like we had a chance to win the game.”

The Wildcats will need Kier to take over the fulltime job for at least one more game. Lloyd said there’s "a real possibility” Kriisa will be able to play in the NCAA Tournament next week but it was clear Friday, when Kriisa walked into T-Mobile Arena with a boot on his right foot and crutches under his shoulders, that he was done for the Pac-12 Tournament.

"We're just gonna take it day-by-day,” Lloyd said. “But I think all the major stuff checked out OK and now it's just a matter of attacking it.”

The interim plan appears to be fine with both Kriisa and Kier, who spoke before the game about it.

“We talk all the time and he was just like `You got this.’ That’s all he was telling me,” Kier said. He said “You got this. I don't need to tell you anything. I know you're gonna go out there and play great.”