With late brother as both memory and motivation, Arizona Wildcats commit Bennedict Mathurin charts course for basketball future

Mathurin said the initial adjustment was tougher because he had to play power forward much of that first season because of an injury to a teammate.

“They told me to start doing screens and roll to the basket,” Mathurin said. “I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to do this because it isn’t part of my game.’ I feel like that’s the reason why I didn’t get big offers because I was not playing my position.

“But the year after that, I moved from (the) 4 to 1. I was playing the point guard. I was calling the plays. I think that really helped me a lot to get offers.”

By the end of his first Academy season, 2018-19, Mathurin’s stock was rising anyway. He participated in the NCAA’s Next Generation event during the 2019 Final Four, scrimmaging against five-star prospects such as Jalen Green and Josh Christopher on USA Basketball’s junior national team.

“I think I had like two 3s and a dunk” against them, Mathurin said. “At the time I was only 16 and they were 17 and 18.”

Three months later, Mathurin threw down 36 points despite a sore ankle in an NBA Academy Games competition in Atlanta. The college offers began to flood in. Mathurin continued to blow up in front of Arizona’s Sean Miller and Baylor coach Scott Drew at a Las Vegas event last December.