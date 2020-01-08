With Nico Mannion bound for NBA, transfer James Akinjo a perfect fit for next season's Wildcats

“Certainly, we had an interest in him but especially with the need that we have” in losing Mannion, Miller said. “James is that point guard you love to have. He’s tough. He can score. He can get his own shot. He was the Big East Freshman of the Year, and that’s a really good conference, so I think that says a lot about his ability level.”

With a smile, Miller later explained exactly what he meant.

“I’m very familiar with another Big East Freshman of the Year. He was an amazing player at Pitt: me,” said Miller, who won the award in 1987-88. “So I have a lot of respect for the Big East Freshman of the Year. I’m kidding, but I’m not kidding. But he’s Big East Freshman of the Year. They don’t give that award out because of anything other than he earned it.”

Akinjo earned the award last season while averaging 13.4 points and shooting 39.1% from 3-point range. He also had the nation’s 64th-best assist rate, recording an assist on 30.9% of teammates’ baskets when he was on the floor.

This season, Akinjo was also averaging 13.4 points but his scoring efficiency and assist rate dipped. In seven games before transferring, he shot just 24.2% from 3 and 33.7% overall. His assist rate dropped to 25.5 and his assist-to-turnover ratio was under 2-1 (31 assists to 16 turnovers).