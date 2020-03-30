With no live basketball, HBO's 'The Scheme' may bring plenty of attention to Arizona's Sean Miller

Richardson replies, “Yeah, ’cause he need help. You know what he doing per month? I told you. Ten.”

Of that conversation, Kondelis said:

“Christian again, ironically, is not even the person that asks,” Kondelis said. “Book says, ‘You know what he’s doing a month? And he says ‘10.’ And then Christian’s like, ‘Yeah, he’s paying some real money.’”

Kondelis said Richardson and the FBI declined to participate in the movie. Kondelis said Dawkins was not paid to participate in the film, but that he “did receive something for providing archival materials.”

Miller, meanwhile, has declined to comment on any aspect of the federal investigation over the past two years and a UA team spokesman said Monday that his stance has not changed. (Another message seeking comment from UA administration officials outside the athletic department Monday was unsuccessful).

Miller last addressed the issue with an in-person statement on March 1, 2018, six days after the ESPN report, during which he said he had “never paid a recruit or prospect or their family or representative to come to Arizona. I never have and I never will.”