With selective recruiting philosophy — and NCAA clouds — Wildcats likely to sign only one player on Wednesday

• The vast majority of players might return in 2022-23. That may be hard to believe in the free-agent era that is college basketball now, where anybody can get a one-time transfer waiver to play immediately anywhere else, and when sophomore forwards Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis are already projected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

But only one UA player will run out of eligibility next spring, super senior guard Justin Kier. Senior Kim Aiken is entering his fourth season but he, like all players who participated in the COVID-19-plagued 2020-21 season, will get an extra year of eligibility if he wants it.

In addition, the current Wildcats have expressed nearly universal appreciation for Lloyd and his style, suggesting they could be more likely to stick around. Lloyd’s more uptempo scheme also should lead to more opportunities and stats across the board, potentially keeping players (and their families) happier.

All that suggests the Wildcats might need to replace only between two and four players, plus the 13th spot that was not filled this season.

“You might not lose hardly anybody, for sure,” Lloyd said Monday. “And I'm not in the business of cutting guys before they've played a game. So I want to I want to see how it plays out a little bit.”