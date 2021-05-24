With Shane Nowell in hand, Arizona's 2021-22 roster continues to shape up

Nearly six weeks after he was named Arizona’s new head coach, Tommy Lloyd finally has a little room to breathe.

The Wildcats still have up to three players and two staffers left to add, but Lloyd now appears certain to retain four starters while inherited signee Shane Nowell is staying on board to join new arrivals Oumar Ballo and Adama Bal.

Brent Merritt, Nowell’s coach at Eastside Catholic High School in the Seattle area, confirmed Monday that Nowell is staying with the Wildcats after committing to former UA coach Sean Miller and signing a letter-of-intent in November 2020.

Lloyd said he had some good conversations with Nowell, who opted to join a perimeter that will now include returning starters Kerr Kriisa and Bennedict Mathurin along with sophomore Dalen Terry, Utah transfer Pelle Larsson and Bal, the 6-foot-6 combo guard from Paris.

Among the possibilities to join that group are Georgia transfer Justin Kier, who may announce Thursday among UA, Oklahoma, Marquette, Utah, Penn State on Thursday, according to Stockrisers.

A graduate transfer who earlier played at George Mason, Kier started all 25 games he played in last season while averaging 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.