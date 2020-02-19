With three weeks left, the Pac-12 is wide open. Here's what Wildcats, others must do to win regular-season title

Momentum: Except for when they blew a 12-point second-half lead at home to Oregon State, losing 76-68 on Jan. 5, the Buffaloes’ season has gone pretty much to plan. Picked to finish second in the league largely because of their wealth of experience, as well as the talent of versatile forward Tyler Bey and the doggedness of guard McKinley Wright, the Buffaloes have lost otherwise only to Arizona, UCLA and Oregon on the road in league play. But they need to sweep the Los Angeles schools this weekend, while saying goodbye to seniors Lucas Siewart and Shane Gatling, in order to get any breathing room on the road in the final two weeks.

He said it: “We have to do our job and prepare and figure out how to beat USC. There’s two more home games. Great tip times. We just need our fans to come out and support this team and give them the kind of energy that I know that they played with (in a win at OSU last Saturday). … It’s time to figure out how to get (win) No. 21. That’s all we have to concern ourselves with.” – Colorado coach Tad Boyle, according to the Boulder Daily Camera

USC (8-5) / UCLA (8-5)