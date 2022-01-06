With USC game off table, Arizona Wildcats could face another long layoff

The Pac-12 has declined repeatedly to comment on rescheduling specifics with Arizona, issuing a statement to the Star on Wednesday saying it has the final say in rescheduling but does so after consulting with schools and television partners.

Further complicating UA’s games in Los Angeles are the temporary orders barring fans from indoor events at USC and UCLA, meaning those schools would have to face the Wildcats without crowd support and the extra gate revenue Arizona would generate.

The conference also said it makes rescheduling decisions while being “mindful of student-athlete health and safety.” Playing only one game over the first two full weeks of conference play means the Wildcats will either face a hectic schedule the rest of the way — or not play a full 20-game league schedule.

Arizona has had four conference games postponed so far and has made up one of them, a 95-79 home win over Washington on Monday that was a make-up for a game initially scheduled for Dec. 2. The Wildcats lost a Dec. 30 game at UCLA, a Jan. 2 game at USC and a Saturday date at ASU because of their opponents’ COVID pauses.