Without Aari McDonald, No. 11 Arizona Wildcats lose 50-38 at Colorado
Women's basketball: Colorado 50, No. 11 Arizona 38

Without Aari McDonald, No. 11 Arizona Wildcats lose 50-38 at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — Jaylyn Sherrod scored seven of her 12 points in a game-ending 15-0 run and Colorado pulled away from No. 11 Arizona for a 50-38 win on Sunday.

Aubrey Knight added 10 points for the Buffaloes (16-11, 5-11 Pac-12 Conference), who were playing the third of four straight ranked opponents and got their first win against a Top 25 team since November of 2017. Mya Hollingshed had a career-high 13 rebounds and eight points.

Quinessa Caylao-Do’s layup with 6:11 to play started the run and Sherrod followed with a layup to put Colorado up 39-28. Sherrod added five free throws.

Arizona, playing its second straight game without the Pac-12’s leading scorer Aari McDonald (20.5 ppg), who has a lower leg injury, missed its last 10 shots.

The Wildcats (22-5, 11-5), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, shot a season low 24.5% and were outrebounded 48-27. Armari Carter was the only player in double figures with 12 points.

Up next

Who: No. 4 Stanford (24-3, 13-2) at No. 11 Arizona (22-5, 11-5)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Radio: 1400-AM

