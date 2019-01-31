TEMPE — With center Chase Jeter back on the floor but guard Brandon Williams out with a sprained knee, Arizona fell behind 36-33 to ASU at halftime Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Arizona shot just 32.4 percent from the field after hitting 30.4 percent over their losses at USC and UCLA last weekend, although the Wildcats managed to make 7 of 16 3-pointers and score eight second-chance points off eight offensive rebounds.
ASU shot 42.3 percent with guard Rob Edwards scoring 13 points and forward Zylan Cheatham collecting 11 rebounds.
Out because of a sprained knee he suffered Saturday at UCLA, Williams went through early warmups as a decoy while ASU coach Bobby Hurley watched before the game. Williams returned in sweatpants and sat on the bench for final warmups 30 minutes before the game, while UA then announced he would not play.
It is the second known time in Williams' career that he has suffered an injury to his right knee, which was also injured during the bulk of his junior season in high school because of a congenital issue. Williams had surgery to repair the knee in Jan. 2017, and returned to the court late last fall as a high school senior.
Jeter missed both of the Wildcats’ games in Los Angeles after suffering a hard fall that led to back spasms on Jan. 19, against Oregon State, but returned from off the bench four minutes into Thursday’s game. He missed all four shots he took in the first half but collected four rebounds and had an assist, scooping up a missed shot from Dylan Smith and feeding it back to Smith, who made his second try.
UA coach Sean Miller started Ryan Luther and Ira Lee in the post, while Smith took Williams’ spot.
The Wildcats took early leads of 5-2 and 7-4, but ASU went ahead 9-7 after Lee missed a dunk and ASU's Edwards hit a 3-pointer on the other end.
The Wildcats then kept ASU scoreless for two and a half minutes but also sputtered offensively, only to tie the game briefly at 14 on a shot from Smith. The Sun Devils then held two-possession leads most of the rest of the half but Luther hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to cut ASU's lead to three.