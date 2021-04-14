'Work begins now': Wildcats hire Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as new coach

The Zags have also been able to mix in top domestic recruits, most notably five-star Minnesota guard Jalen Suggs last season. But bringing four- and five-star talent to the school of 5,000 in a midsize Eastern Washington city wasn’t so easy early on in Lloyd’s tenure.

"What's that saying? 'Necessity is the mother of invention,'" Lloyd told ESPN toward the end of the 2019-20 season. "We needed players, good players because we wanted to build this program. And we were worried at the time, some kids might not think Gonzaga was established enough and they might say they wanted to go to the Pac-10, I don't want to go to little ol' Gonzaga ... We had to think outside the box, we had to fish in waters that others weren't."

Highly sought-after

Lloyd’s prominent role with the Zags meant he was frequently mentioned as a head coaching candidate elsewhere.

Gonzaga athletic director Mike Roth told the Spokane Spokesman-Review this week that Lloyd received significant interest from multiple schools every year for the past several springs. Gonzaga moved to keep him, making Lloyd one of the highest-paid assistants in the West and the heir apparent to Few, 58. School officials wrote a clause into Lloyd's contract stating he would be the Bulldogs' next head coach.