Wright State closer to Cats than stats may show; 'glue guys' meet

When Wright State held off Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament championship game, the emotions poured over.

“It was interesting, even after the championship game, you go around some of the parents, and just see the crying. And it’s like none of us had any time to ever grieve any of this stuff because we’re going through this basketball season,” Nagy said, holding back tears. “I didn’t have time to grieve it. Bawled like a baby after. Just hugged my wife, just not being able to grieve my dad’s death because of everything else that was going on.”

No bad guys

Win or lose against Arizona, Nagy’s 27th season as a head coach is one that may go down as his most memorable one.

“I don’t have a guy on this team that just eats up all my energy in terms of his attitude, have to worry about him every day when he comes to practice. And they just have been a very giving group,” he said.

“It’s not easy in this day and age, it just isn’t. I don’t care what anybody says. In 27 years, I’ve seen this change. It’s a very self-serving sport. And it has become more so — and the entitlement has grown for sure. We just haven’t seen a bunch of it on our team. And it’s been a joy for me to coach this team because of that.”

