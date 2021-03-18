'Y’all got a problem to worry about.': Aari McDonald pens letter ahead of NCAA Tournament

As the Arizona women's basketball team prepares for their first NCAA Tournament game in 16 years, Pac-12 Player of the Year Aari McDonald has a message for the rest of the country.
"I’m talking Elite Eight, I’m talking Final Four. I’m talking ... who knows?," UA's star point guard wrote in The Players' Tribune. "There is no limit."
Let’s Dance🐻⬇️https://t.co/46ImB8C6ZJ— Aari McDonald (@AariMcdonald) March 18, 2021
McDonald's 1400-word letter titled 'This Is For Them' published Thursday morning with the 3-seeded Wildcats just a few days away from taking on Stony Brook in the first round in San Antonio.
In her letter, the senior guard reflected back on why it was important to her that she return for her final season instead of declaring for the WNBA Draft.
"I knew the job wasn’t done," McDonald wrote.
The two-time All-American goes on to describe the bond she has with each of her teammates, joking that she "brings the sauce" to the team.
McDonald also emphasizes the long journey it took for her and her teammates to end Arizona's 16-year drought of making the NCAA Tournament, and why they'll be cherishing the moment.
She ends the letter by thanking Arizona's fans by saying the Wildcats "wouldn’t be here without you."
And for those that may think the Cats are just content with making the tournament, McDonald says think again.
"Man ... y’all got a problem to worry about," she said.
McDonald's full letter can be found in The Players' Tribune.
