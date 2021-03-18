'Y’all got a problem to worry about.': Aari McDonald pens letter ahead of NCAA Tournament

As the Arizona women's basketball team prepares for their first NCAA Tournament game in 16 years, Pac-12 Player of the Year Aari McDonald has a message for the rest of the country.

"I’m talking Elite Eight, I’m talking Final Four. I’m talking ... who knows?," UA's star point guard wrote in The Players' Tribune. "There is no limit."

McDonald's 1400-word letter titled 'This Is For Them' published Thursday morning with the 3-seeded Wildcats just a few days away from taking on Stony Brook in the first round in San Antonio.

In her letter, the senior guard reflected back on why it was important to her that she return for her final season instead of declaring for the WNBA Draft.

"I knew the job wasn’t done," McDonald wrote.