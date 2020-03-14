Young, talented Arizona Wildcats struggled with learning curve during season of 'if'

Arizona lost four of its last six games, falling out of the AP Top 25 for good on Feb. 24, and below the top-four seed lines in NCAA Tournament projections. The Wildcats were likely to receive between a No. 7 or No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament — maybe a notch higher if they managed to beat Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals or won the entire event.

In short, it was a season that peaked early; one that was known more for close losses than statement wins.

A season of almosts.

Here’s one look at how it played out:

The ascension (and a dismissal): Nov. 10-Nov. 24

The Wildcats held six straight home games to start the season, and ran away with five of them.

But in their fifth game, a 71-64 win over South Dakota State on Nov. 21, tensions within the UA offense first surfaced.

Nnaji shot 84.6% over his first four games, immediately emerging as the Wildcats’ most reliable scoring source, yet didn’t take a single shot in the first half against the Jackrabbits — who took a 32-29 lead.

Instead, UA players took 14 3-point shots in the first half – and hit only three of them.