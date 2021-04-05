Zags, Illini highlight Wildcats' 2021-22 nonconference hoops schedule

The Wildcats tried to move November home games against Northern Colorado and Cal Baptist into December, but both schools ultimately ran into COVID-19 issues that postponed those games anyway.

A fourth pre-Nov. 25 home game this season, against Loyola Marymount, was not carried forward. The contract for that game was signed during the early stages of the pandemic in May 2020 and included language that said neither party would be held liable if it could not be played and “reasonably rescheduled.”

Meanwhile, the Wildcats also added nonconference home games next season with North Dakota State (Nov. 16) and Sacramento State (Nov. 27).

The North Dakota State game is an add-on to the MGM Main Event, a two-game bracketed event in Las Vegas on Nov. 19 and 21 in which UA will join UNLV, Michigan and Wichita State. The bracket has not yet been announced.

Since the Pac-12 is also making the Wildcats play two early December dates to fill out their 20-game conference schedule, that leaves Arizona only one opening remaining before Christmas, a home game that is likely to be filled against a mid- or low-major opponent at McKale Center on Dec. 21.