Zeke Nnaji breaks his 3-point drought, Christian Koloko steals the shoe show, and Richard Jefferson returns home

Seen and heard from McKale Center, where the 24th-ranked Arizona Wildcats beat Oregon State 89-63.
Three and done? UA freshmen listed in latest ESPN mock draft
Arizona’s freshmen Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have been consistently discussed as first-round picks ever since Nnaji emerged on the scene as one of the top underclassman forwards in college basketball.
In ESPN’s latest NBA mock draft, Mannion is projected to get selected 10th overall by the Phoenix Suns. Green was projected by ESPN to go 17th overall to the Timberwolves, while Nnaji is predicted to land with the Celtics at No. 27. The highest projected Pac-12 player in ESPN’s mock draft is USC’s Onyeka Okongwu, who’s expected to get picked ninth by Detroit.
For the record
Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle is now 0-5 against the Wildcats at McKale Center dating to 2014. Oregon State last beat Arizona in McKale in 2010, UA coach Sean Miller’s first season.
Kicks of the night
Christian Koloko rocking the KD EYBL 11s against Oregon State 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2C53LwVFH5— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 21, 2020
Arizona freshman Christian Koloko sported the most eye-popping pair of sneakers in the Wildcats’ contest against Oregon State. Koloko’s Nike kicks of choice were the Kevin Durant Elite Youth Basketball (EYBL) 11s, which had a pink mesh base, baby blue trim around the toes, a neon green Nike symbol and a turquoise-colored heel. The price for Koloko’s shoes on Goat.com: $200.
Ending the drought
With 34 minutes left in the first half, Nnaji sunk a 3-pointer, which hasn’t happened in the previous seven games. The last time Nnaji made a 3: Jan. 14, a game against Colorado. Nnaji has four this 3-pointers this season.
Familiar face
🎥 @Rjeff24 with the shout-out to @AdiaBarnes and @ArizonaWBB#APlayersProgram | #MadeForIt | #BearDown pic.twitter.com/ATROuGirng— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) February 21, 2020
Former Wildcat Richard Jefferson — dressed in a gray suit — returned to McKale Center and was the color analyst for the television broadcast on Pac-12 Networks. Longtime broadcaster Ted Robinson handled play-by-play.
Thursday night marked Jefferson’s second game in McKale Center as a broadcaster. He also called the Arizona-Cal Poly contest last season.
The big number
13
The Beavers committed 13 first-half turnovers and UA took advantage by scoring 15 points off them. Green was the biggest beneficiary of the transition game as he had a few thunderous dunks that brought McKale to its feet.
NBA MVP wears his UA-themed shoe
The real MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo wears Arizona Wildcats' Freak 1's ahead of NBA game https://t.co/SMq3iGRm3l pic.twitter.com/15iWo23d1u— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 20, 2020
Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo repped the Arizona Wildcats Thursday night. The MVP donned a pair of UA’s “Freak 1 PE’s” ahead of the Bucks’ first game back after the All-Star break.
The Freak 1s have been one of the main shoes the Wildcats have worn throughout this season.
“The Giannises are the most comfortable that I’ve had since I’ve been here,” senior Dylan Smith said a few weeks ago when talking about the amount of sneakers he wears.
You can add Tucson to the latest city to become a Giannis fan.
Tweet of the night
Jefferson hosted his “Road Trippin’” podcast at the Student Union on Wednesday night. Jefferson took a jab on social media at LeBron James in reference to Giannis’ UA Freak 1’s.
I’m sorry @KingJames I know you rep @OhioStateHoops but @Giannis_An34 is the MVP forever for this 🐻⬇️.... 🤣😂 https://t.co/rjTSmLVkLA— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) February 21, 2020
He said it
Ex-Wildcats Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye ‘trip’ to UA campus to record podcast, tell stories https://t.co/4dtQfq8t67 pic.twitter.com/uEYiCJdqR4— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 20, 2020
“We don’t joke around about sanctions here.”
— Jefferson, during a live episode of their “Road Trippin’” podcast on the UA campus Wednesday evening. Host Allie Clifton is an Ohio State alumna and former Wildcat Channing Frye teased her by saying “Don’t (Ohio State) have sanctions?” Jefferson’s response was followed by awkward laughter from fans who attended the event.
— Justin Spears and Alec White