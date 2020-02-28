Zeke Nnaji is key to Wildcats' chances against UCLA, double-teams be damned

It’s another twist to the decision-making woes that Miller has been worried about all season. Where the UA coach earlier complained that the Wildcats have taken too many silly or “circus” shots, instead of working the ball around or inside, he’s now seeing them decide to execute — in ways that don’t result in actual execution.

“It’s not like the passer isn’t throwing it on purpose,” Miller said. “He just isn’t good at being able to get it in, and some of it might be a poor decision. ... Our way of winning that was to really be able to get the ball to him down the stretch — and we weren’t able to do it at the highest level. No doubt about it.”

The difference was clear to Lee.

“We’ve got to move the ball more,” Lee said. “When we move the ball and set off ball screens, our offense looks beautiful. We kind of went away from that. (Miller) will emphasize that a lot for the UCLA game.”

The Wildcats will try to do it with a bigger lineup again against the Bruins. On Thursday, Lee started at power forward and the 6-9 Stone Gettings shifted from that spot to small forward to make up for the loss of Green.