Zeke Nnaji leads Arizona Wildcats 69-60 win over Stanford at Maples Pavilion

The win moved Arizona to 18-7 overall and 8-4 in the Pac-12, where the Wildcats remain in a loss-column tie for first place. Stanford dropped to 16-9 and 5-7.

Arizona was up by 10 at halftime but struggled to contain Wills inside. The Cardinal’s athletic forward took advantage of the Wildcats’ interior defense to score 15 points over the first 12 minutes after halftime, cutting UA’s lead to just 46-42 with 10:28 remaining when he drove in for a layup.

But Josh Green stole a pass from Stanford’s Oscar da Silva and raced in for a dunkt hat made it 56-48 while Dylan Smith hit a 3 from the right wing to give UA a 59-50 lead with 5:30 left.

In the first half, Nnaji had 14 points and eight rebounds in the first half alone to lead Arizona to a 30-23 halftime lead.

The Wildcats shot just 27.3%, making just 1 of 13 3-pointers, but made all 11 free throws they took while holding Stanford to 31.8% shooting and crushing the Cardinal on the glass, 15-13.

Leading 7-2 early after getting a 3-pointer from Green, the Wildcats missed their next 12 3-point attempts while Stanford initially kept it close by going inside often.