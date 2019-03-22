Showing why he was named the Star Tribune's metro player of the year, Arizona commit Zeke Nnaji led Hopkins High School to the Minnesota 4A championship game.
Nnaji had 23 points and 10 rebounds Thursday while shooting 10 for 21 from the field in a matchup with 2020 four-star prospect Ben Carlson.
Hopkins will face Lakeville North on Saturday at 6 p.m. Arizona time for the Minnesota 4A title.
After playing with Nico Mannion in the McDonald's All-American Game on March 27 in Atlanta, UA signee Josh Green will play for IMG in the Geico Nationals in New York.
USA Today's high school site predicts IMG will make the finals and lose to top-seeded La Lumiere.
While Arizona is expected to pursue size in the grad transfer market this spring, it has reportedly reached out to Arkansas-Little Rock wing Rayjon Tucker and Justin Pierce of William and Mary.
Little Rock grad transfer Rayjon Tucker (20.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG) has heard from Arizona, Arizona State, St. John's, Utah, Ole Miss, Memphis, TCU, Nevada, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Miami, South Carolina, Auburn, UConn, Texas Tech, Maryland, West Virginia, Grand Canyon, Rhode Island.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 20, 2019
Schools to reach out to William & Mary grad transfer Justin Pierce:Texas, Florida, Michigan, Zags, Arizona, Ohio St, Wiscy, Notre Dame, USC, Nevada, NC State, VTech, Purdue, KState, TCU, Stanford, Xavier, Ole Miss, Creighton, Butler, Illinois, Utah, GTech, DePaul, N’Western, BC— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 16, 2019
Several UNLV players are testing the market during the Rebels' search for a new coach, including forward Shakur Juiston, who had 21 points and nine rebounds against the Wildcats during UA's overtime win in Las Vegas last season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury early this season.
Former Wildcats walk-on Jacob Hazzard, who played for UA teams that lost to Wisconsin in the 2014 and 2015 Elite Eights, is a proud older brother after Max Hazzard led UC Irvine to an upset over No. 4 seed Kansas State.
We can beat Oregon or Wisconsin! For me I’d like to see UCI beat Wisconsin, but that’s the zona in me talking lol.— Jake (@JacobHazzard) March 22, 2019
Max Hazzard and the Anteaters are HUNGRY! 🍽#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/islyvJGL8X— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2019