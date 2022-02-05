Zona's 'Zu shines as Wildcats top USC, finish weekend sweep

So whether it was food, or technology, something worked pretty well. Tubelis wound up with his fourth career double-double and first of this season just 16 days after suffering what was supposed to be a three or four week injury.

His teammates took care of the rest, limiting USC to just 34.3% shooting while holding the Trojans off in what was a one-possession game much of the afternoon at McKale Center.

Tubelis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, his most productive outing since spraining his ankle on Jan. 20 at Stanford. Kerr Kriisa added 13 points on 4 for 7 3-point shooting while Dalen Terry had nine points, four rebounds and four assists.

Isaiah Mobley led USC with 15 points and seven rebounds but had to take 14 shots to get there against a UA defense that kept getting stiffer, gradually shaking off any aftereffects of its emotional 76-66 win over UCLA less than 48 hours earlier.

"I feel like in the beginning we were kind of soft, the whole team and me, too," Kriisa said. "Our offense basically starts from the defense. So we’ve got to get stops and we've got to get our spark. Defense is really important for us."