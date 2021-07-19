'Becca knows what it takes': New UA soccer coach introduced at McKale

Cats' new coaches

Becca Moros is the fifth head coach hired by the UA since December. A sixth, Bernard Lagat, was named full-time cross country coach after serving in an interim role.

Here's a look at the comings and goings

Sport/Departing coach/Replacement

Football/Kevin Sumlin (fired)/Jedd Fisch

Men's basketball/Sean Miller (fired)/Tommy Lloyd

Softball/Mike Candrea (retired)/Caitlin Lowe

Baseball/Jay Johnson (left for LSU)/Chip Hale

Soccer/Tony Amato (left for Florida)/Becca Moros