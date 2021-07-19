'Becca knows what it takes': New UA soccer coach introduced at McKale

Two weeks ago, Becca Moros stood outside an airport preparing to board a flight to Tucson.
She had three suitcases next, an Arizona Wildcats soccer backpack slung over her shoulder and a neck pillow losely dangling below the bag. She tweeted a photo of the moment, a photo taken by her parents, and wrote: “18 years later and I’m going back to college.”
Consider Monday Moros’ first day of school. The longtime pro was introduced as the next UA soccer coach in a news conference in McKale Center.
“I’m a very competitive person and the Pac-12 is the top conference in this country,” Moros, 36, said during her introduction at McKale Center. “When this opening came up and Arizona reached out, then it was a done deal for me.”
Moros reflected back on the picture she tweeted — describing it as a “dorky” moment, waving goodbye to her parents, much like a college-bound student would do. The moment helped her remember why the college game is so special to those in it.
“To walk on campus, to know this is where I’m going to be and be able to build something is a really cool feeling,” she said.
An All-American and three-time All-ACC selection at Duke (2003-06), Moros has experience playing at the highest level. She went on to play professionally, having multi-year stints in both the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) league.
Her combination of top-tier playing and coaching experience immediately jumped out to Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke, who opened his coaching search when Tony Amato left for Florida on May 24. Moros was hired June 16.
“Becca stood out to me and our group because of her desire to be the best, and her strong passion for coaching and leading student-athletes,” Heeke said. “Becca knows what it takes to be a successful player in the game of soccer.”
Heeke believes Moros is a coach that can enhance and take Arizona soccer to the next level, while also developing UA student-athletes into potential pro prospects.
Under Amato, the Wildcats built a solid foundation, reaching three straight NCAA Tournaments prior to the shortened 2020-21 season.
Their expectations will be the same under Moros.
“We want to compete at the highest level,” Moros said.
NCAA rules prohibit Moros from holding workouts with the team until Aug. 5. Arizona’s first exhibition game is just five days later, leaving the coaching staff and players minimal time to get to know each other.
Moros said she’ll spend that time developing trust.
“Before you ask anybody to change something they do or to think about it differently, you have to know what they’re doing and why they’re doing it,” Moros said.
Still, UA players have found ways to get to know Moros through other avenues such as phone calls and team activities outside of the soccer stadium. A handful of Arizona players, including senior Jill Aguilera, were in attendance for Monday’s introduction.
“I think she’s going to help me understand how other teams play,” Aguilera said. “And most importantly, what kind of player I’m going to be and how I can help other teams in the future.”
Aguilera, the Cats’ leading scorer last year, has decided to use an extra year of eligibility and play a fifth season. After that, she plans to turn pro — just like her new coach did after college.
“I’m looking forward to leaning on her and how to transition to the league,” Aguilera said.
Arizona’s season schedule is nearly Moros and Heeke said, with an official announcement coming soon. The season is fast approaching, and Moros is already counting down the days.
“I’m excited to see how they respond to the challenges that me and my coaches set for them,” she said. “It’s an incredible experience for me and it’s an honor to be here.”
